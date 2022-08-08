Sita Ramam Box Office Day 4: Telugu film Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur has been roaring at the box office. Released last Friday, the Dulquer starrer emerged as a winner. The film first opened to low numbers on day one, but slowly the earnings increased after positive reviews and word-of-mouth. Sita Ramam saw a huge jump in box office collections, especially in Hyderabad and other urban areas on the opening weekend. The Sunday collection was massive for the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial.Also Read - Sita Ramam Box Office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Saga Witnesses Slight Dip - Check Detailed Report

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection

Sita Ramam is a love story and has broken many myths. It has firmly held its ground against odds. The movie buffs have shown tremendous support for the film. The film’s climax scene is heart-wrenching and that’s what is loved by the audience – no spoilers here! The movie alone has crossed Rs 39 million (3.9 crore). “#SitaRamam is a Half-million dollar $ baby in USA now 🙌😍 Timeless Blockbuster in Every sense with huge applause from Movie lovers. ❤️ Release by @Radhakrishnaen9 @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @hanurpudi @AshwiniDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @DQsWayfarerFilm”, Ramesh Bala tweeted. Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan Hints Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Are Dating Each Other: ‘I Like Them Together'

On Sunday (August 7), Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, took to social media to reveal that the film registered fantastic numbers at the box office on its third day. The production house wrote, “Day 2 stronger than day 1 . Day 3 stronger than day 2. Our strength is your love. Which is only growing (sic).” Also Read - Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Period Love Drama Garners Love From Audience on Day 1 - Check Detailed Collection Reports

Sita Ramam in USA

Sita Ramam in Singapore

#SitaRamam Telugu is doing well in Singapore 🇸🇬 Tamil version releasing today.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 8, 2022

Making a Love-story with a Non-Local Lead Pair and managing an opening is a Highly difficult task, even before pandemic! #SitaRamam has broken many myths, firmly held its ground against odds! Telugu Movie-Buffs have shown tremendous maturity this Weekend! pic.twitter.com/ezaVmqMPTe — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 8, 2022

Sita Ramam at Kerala Box Office

#SitaRamam Superb Weekend at Kerala Boxoffice 👏👏👏 After getting a good response from the audience the collections are having big jumps. Sunday being the best day by having a jump of almost 55%. Day 1 – ₹26 Lakhs

Day 2 – ₹46 Lakhs

Day 3 – ₹71 Lakhs Total – ₹1.43 Cr 🔥 — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) August 8, 2022



Sita Ramam is a period romantic drama, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The flm also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth and Sachin Khedekar.