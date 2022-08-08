Sita Ramam Box Office Day 4: Telugu film Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur has been roaring at the box office. Released last Friday, the Dulquer starrer emerged as a winner. The film first opened to low numbers on day one, but slowly the earnings increased after positive reviews and word-of-mouth. Sita Ramam saw a huge jump in box office collections, especially in Hyderabad and other urban areas on the opening weekend. The Sunday collection was massive for the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial.Also Read - Sita Ramam Box Office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Saga Witnesses Slight Dip - Check Detailed Report
Sita Ramam is a love story and has broken many myths. It has firmly held its ground against odds. The movie buffs have shown tremendous support for the film. The film’s climax scene is heart-wrenching and that’s what is loved by the audience – no spoilers here! The movie alone has crossed Rs 39 million (3.9 crore). “#SitaRamam is a Half-million dollar $ baby in USA now 🙌😍 Timeless Blockbuster in Every sense with huge applause from Movie lovers. ❤️ Release by @Radhakrishnaen9 @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @hanurpudi @AshwiniDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @DQsWayfarerFilm”, Ramesh Bala tweeted. Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan Hints Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Are Dating Each Other: ‘I Like Them Together'
On Sunday (August 7), Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, took to social media to reveal that the film registered fantastic numbers at the box office on its third day. The production house wrote, “Day 2 stronger than day 1 . Day 3 stronger than day 2. Our strength is your love. Which is only growing (sic).” Also Read - Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Period Love Drama Garners Love From Audience on Day 1 - Check Detailed Collection Reports
Sita Ramam is a period romantic drama, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The flm also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth and Sachin Khedekar.