Sita Ramam leaked online in HD Quality: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam hit the theatres on August 5. The film is a love story and its promos have already built the much-required hype among the audience. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, it features Salmaan in the role of Lieutenant Ram while Mrunal plays his love interest. Rashmika as Afreen, appears back on screen post the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. While the film has got a thumbs up in the early reviews online, there’s sad news for the makers. Sita Ramam has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda's Adorable Compliment For Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna at Sita Ramam Musical Event Goes Viral - WATCH

Sita Ramam has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Vikrant Rona, Ek Villain Returns, Darlings Shamshera, Shabaash Mithu, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Vikram, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34. Also Read - Vikrant Rona HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres. Also Read - 123mkv Is Illegal, Has Viruses Hence Don’t Access, So What If It Gives Full HD Format Stuff For Free

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)