Sita Ramam Review: Sita Ramam is a beautiful love story that will take you on an emotional ride. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this film has lived beyond the expectations of the audiences and is undoubtedly a big hit out there, bringing a relief to the box office and the audiences who have been craving and are deprived of a good film

What’s it About?

Lieutenant Ram is back to his posting after a successful mission, and he becomes popular across India after giving an interview to All India Radio. In the interview, Ram says he's an orphan and doesn't have anyone beyond the barracks. That's when people start writing letters to him. While one calls him a brother, the other one calls his son. But he receives one letter in which a woman named Sita Mahalakshmi is calling him her husband. There's no from address on this letter and after receiving a bunch of letters and not being able to write a reply, Ram is now a mission to find his Sita. All they wanted is to marry each other. Will they be able to? Do Sita's untold circumstances and Ram's job make them one?

What’s hot?

Dulquer Salmaan proved his mettle in acting in almost every film he's been part of. He's the best choice for the role of Ram and nobody else could have done it better. Mrunal Thakur, for sure, leaves and impression on the audiences with her performance. She's bagged the perfect film for her debut in Telugu films. Rashmika Mandanna needs no introduction but deserves an applause for getting into the skin of her character. Sumanth has done a role that's contrary to all the films he's done till date. Actors Gautham Menon, Sachin Khedekar, Bhumika, Shathru, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, and Jishu Sengupta play those people who take the story forward and play most important roles. Everybody outdid their performances in this film. Screenplay, story, narration, costumes, music, visuals, star cast, and performances are the best things about the film.

What’s not?

The film is a little slow and runs at different paces. While you think it is still going slow, the pace will pick up.

Verdict

A beautiful love story that will leave you in tears. You cannot afford to miss this one.

Stars: 4 Stars

Review by: Sarvepalli Sai Bhavana