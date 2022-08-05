‘Sita Ramam’ starring Dulquer Salmaan released worldwide today(Friday, August 5,2022) and the film is receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the Telugu movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in female lead roles. In the period romantic film that is set in the 60s, Dulquer plays the role of Lieutenant Ram, while Mrunal essays his love interest, and Rashmika plays the role named Afreen. The film, which is released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has left fans impressed and the film is already winning hearts.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandana Breakup! Actors Parted Ways 2 Years Ago: Report

Netizens have been hailing the film and Dulquer’s performance. Mrunal Thakur who is making her Telugu debut with the film is also getting rave reviews from fans who think she has given an applause-worthy performance in the period romantic drama, and her chemistry with Dulquer looks fresh on the screens. Netizens have also been discussing Rashmika’s acting chops, and going by the tweets on social media, her performance was sure a treat to watch.

Check Out Some Of Twitterati Reaction:

#SitaRamam Decent first half followed by good second half…liked the visuals and soothing music…@dulQuer looked too cute. @mrunal0801 best role till date..Grab your popcorn and watch this poetic and pleasant love story — Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi_diva25) August 5, 2022

#SitaRamam Decent first half followed by good second half…liked the visuals and soothing music…@dulQuer looked too cute. @mrunal0801 best role till date..Grab your popcorn and watch this poetic and pleasant love story — Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi_diva25) August 5, 2022

#SitaRamam Final report : A well made film with poetic visuals, songs ,BG score & the story ‍♂️ *Heroine Mrunal is beautiful, her chemistry with Dulqer works bigtime. Ivvanni kaadhu gani movie Nijanganey Super vundhi !! #PrabhasForSitaRamam #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/gdZiqwyt6g — Jai Kiran #Adipurush (@Kiran2Jai) August 5, 2022

#SitaRamam Review: Classic Romantic Drama#DulquerSalmaan & #MrunalThakur are terrific & their chemistry#RashmikaMandanna & others were too good Music & BGM will be remembered for long Cinematography Hanu Delivers This Time Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#SitaRamamReview pic.twitter.com/FqbgZcG6tA — THALAIVAR ❤️ THALAPATHY❤️ (@thalaivaroff) August 5, 2022

Watched Sita Ramam just now…Beautiful decent love story and the last 30 mins is too good…A must-watch film…I enjoyed it so much #SitaRamamReview #SithaRamam @VyjayanthiFilms @dulQuer @mrunal0801 — Raviteja (@Raviteja_2405) August 5, 2022

Sita Ramam has been bankrolled by Aswini Dutt under his banner Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.