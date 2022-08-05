‘Sita Ramam’ starring Dulquer Salmaan released worldwide today(Friday, August 5,2022) and the film is receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the Telugu movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in female lead roles. In the period romantic film that is set in the 60s, Dulquer plays the role of Lieutenant Ram, while Mrunal essays his love interest, and Rashmika plays the role named Afreen. The film, which is released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has left fans impressed and the film is already winning hearts.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandana Breakup! Actors Parted Ways 2 Years Ago: Report
Netizens have been hailing the film and Dulquer’s performance. Mrunal Thakur who is making her Telugu debut with the film is also getting rave reviews from fans who think she has given an applause-worthy performance in the period romantic drama, and her chemistry with Dulquer looks fresh on the screens. Netizens have also been discussing Rashmika’s acting chops, and going by the tweets on social media, her performance was sure a treat to watch.
Check Out Some Of Twitterati Reaction:
Sita Ramam has been bankrolled by Aswini Dutt under his banner Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.