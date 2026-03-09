Siya Ke Ram actor Ashish Sharma reveals Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s photo is ‘fake,’ shares real glimpse of Ram-Sita wedding

Home

Siya Ke Ram actor Ashish Sharma reveals Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavis photo is fake, shares real glimpse of Ram-Sita wedding

Ashish Sharma, who played Lord Ram in the Star Plus show Siya Ke Ram (2015–16), revealed the photo being circulated is FAKE.

Another photo has surfaced from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayana. This time, the images appear to show Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita, dressed in royal attire inspired by the epic couple. However, many people questioned whether the photos were real. TV actor Ashish Sharma, who played Lord Ram in Siya Ke Ram, later confirmed that the images were fake.

On Saturday, photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi dressed as Ram and Sita went viral on social media. In the images, Ranbir is seen looking ahead while wearing a crown and jewellery, while Pallavi, also adorned with royal jewellery, looks at him. One post read, “Leaked photos of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi from Ramayana.” Several posts also claimed that the images were from the film’s Ram-Sita wedding scene.

The secret of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi’s photo revealed

However, given the clarity of the photos, many social media users questioned their authenticity. One user commented, “Leaked photos can’t be this clear.” Another pointed out, “Ram and Sita’s wedding is supposed to appear in the first part of the film, which wrapped shooting last year. So how are these photos surfacing now?”

Here you go. One more “Original” leaked image. AI couldn’t replace my Hair https://t.co/QHKJ9eVz93 pic.twitter.com/ofJxGWp0He — Aashiesh Sharrma (@ashish30sharma) March 7, 2026



Some users asked Grok whether the photo was created using AI, and the X chatbot confirmed it. Grok replied, “This is a face-swapped edit from the old TV serial Siya Ke Ram, not the original leaked photos from the sets of the upcoming film. In the real leaked photos, Ranbir is wearing a simple dhoti and wig.”

‘Siya Ke Ram’ actor tells the truth

Meanwhile, actor Ashish Sharma shared a similar “leaked” photo, debunking the claim. Ashish, who played Lord Ram in the Star Plus show Siya Ke Ram (2015–16), confirmed Grok’s statement that the viral photo was created using one of his images from the show. He shared the original photo of the scene, saying, “Here you go-another ‘real’ leaked photo. AI couldn’t change my hair.”

The cast of ‘Siya Ke Ram’

Siya Ke Ram retold the epic Ramayana from Sita’s perspective. Alongside Ashish Sharma, the show starred Madirakshi Mundle as Sita, Karan Suchak as Lakshman, Karthik Jayaram as Ravana, and Danish Akhtar Saifi as Lord Hanuman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be presented in two parts, with the first part set to release in theaters this Diwali. Yash plays Ravan, Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman, and Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman. Ramayana is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of Rs 4,000 crore and visual effects by the Oscar-winning studio Prime Focus.

