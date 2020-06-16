The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences to the late actor. Two days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, actor Farhan Akhtar penned a poem to the late star wishing for peace to the departed soul. On Tuesday, Farhan put out the poetry on Instagram mocking the vultures and circus performers of Bollywood. Captioning the poem as ‘Gone Too Soon’, Farhan wrote, “Sleep my brother sleep, let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap, let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep Sleep my brother Sleep, RIP Sushant.” Also Read - 'Why Not Give Insurance Cover For Mental Illness?' SC Issues Notice to Centre, IRDA Amid Ongoing Debate Over Depression

Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated on Monday at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium after an ambulance carried his body from Mumbai’s Cooper hospital to the cremation ground. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country, only a gathering of 20 people including his family was allowed by the police to attend the funeral. But his friends from the industry such as Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Ranvir Shorey, Rajkummar Rao, Rhea Chakraborty among others also attended the funeral.

There are reports that the actor’s ashes will be taken back to Patna ‘his hometown’, and will be immersed in the Ganges. Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother also died in Patna in 2002 and it seems like the family will do immersion there.

Rajput, who was 34-years-old, committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma had confirmed.

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to stardom as the lead on the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, after which he made his film debut in 2013’s Kai Po Che! He is also known for his work in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!