Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal, who played the role of Salim, has been accused of sexual assault and battering his former girlfriend at her Mumbai residence on February 13. An FIR against the actor was filed on February 23 at the Khar police station under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 509, 323 of the IPC. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant, Her Brother Rakesh Sawant Booked For Cheating Alleged Fraud Of Rs 6 Lakh, FIR Filed

Madhur is currently shooting in Jaipur and revealed that the case is hampering his work. Speaking with Bombay Times, he said that it is ‘untrue’ and learning about such things are ‘extremely disturbing’. He further said that these stories are ‘assassinating his character’ and are being forwarded for weeks in the casting directors’ group that is denying him work. Also Read - Tamil Nadu IPS Officer Accuses Special DGP of Sexual Assault, Case Registered

He was quoted as saying, “Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character. These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work. I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine.” Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Stands Against Rape Culture, Online Harassment in New Post

A source close to the accuser narrated the alleged incident and said, “They were seeing each other for two months. They parted ways and Madhur couldn’t deal with the breakup. He was shooting in Jaipur. Livid, he landed in Mumbai and entered her Bandra residence on February 13th. Unable to take rejection, he tried to force himself on her. He tried to see her again on the 15th, but the girl’s lawyer Niranjani Shetty asked him to leave the premises, and he complied.”

Her lawyer Niranjani Shetty said, “That girl was not in a state to talk to me. Her friend reached out to me. She had sustained injuries under the eye, neck and lips. I discovered that she was battered and sexually assaulted. Our concern was her safety, so I sent a letter by post to the police station. I personally went to the Crime Against Women Cell (CAWC). They later called us and the FIR was filed.”