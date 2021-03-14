Remember Madhur Mittal in Slumdog Millionaire? He played a pivotal role of Salim K. Malik, Jamal’s elder brother in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film. He has been charged with sexually assaulting and battering his former girlfriend. Recently, the court granted interim protection from arrest. An FIR was filed against Madhur Mittal on February 23 at the Khar Police station, accusing him of sexually assaulting and battering his former girlfriend on February 13 at her Mumbai residence. Madhur Mittal has been granted protection from arrest by a special court for crime against women. He has been facing charges of sexual assault. An FIR under section 354, 354A, 354B, 509,323 of the IPC was filed against him. Also Read - Slumdog Millionaire Actor Madhur Mittal Accused of Sexual Assault Charges, Says 'Untrue, Extremely Disturbing'



While speaking to E-Times, Madhur said, “Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character. These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work. I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine.”

As mentioned in the anticipatory bail application filed by the actor, he proposed to his girlfriend in December when he visited her in Goa. After Madhur Mittal came back to Mumbai, his girlfriend followed him a week later and stayed with his family in Mumbai for 4 days. Around the same time, she asked Mittal to get a “promise ring” to which he said yes and started to look for it. He and his girlfriend got to know each other through social media. Mittal said that his girlfriend didn’t gel well with his mother. They argued on a small topic and she left the place.

Madhur Mittal further mentioned in the anticipatory bail application that his girlfriend used to pressurise him to rent a different apartment for the two and not to share finances with his family. When he didn’t do, she called for a breakup. After 10 days, she registered an FIR and added false accusations against him. Mittal stated that he has many work related contractual obligations and if he gets arrested, so therefore, requested for relief from arrest.

The judge, in the matter said, “Considering the nature of offence and circumstances of the case, police are directed not to take any coercive action against the accused till next.”