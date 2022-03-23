Mumbai: On Smriti Irani’s 46th birthday, actor Mouni Roy remembered the time when she had joined Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 17-years-ago. Calling her big sister ‘di’, Mouni wished to be like Smriti one day and recalled the time when Irani helped fresher Mouni in this industry. “My dearest Smriti di, @smritiiraniofficial This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of uni I had joined the cast of kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of em, how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, err’ything that you were blew my mind & heart. I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now; I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most ♥️🔱 HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY 🔆🌹.” Along with the post, the Naagin actor shared Smriti Irani’s latest candid picture where she is running her hand on hair to make a bun.Also Read - Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Fabulous Waistline in a Sheer Yellow Saree Worth Rs 84K And oh That Colour! - See Pics

Smriti Irani played the role of Mouni Roy's mother in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. On Mouni's wedding with Suraj Nambiar, Smriti had shared a happy and emotional post and also called Suraj "lucky" for having a life partner like Mouni in his life. The note read: "This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy ❤️🥰😘".