Smriti Irani Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage During Kyukii But Had to Come to Shoot: ‘Showed Papers to Ekta…’

Smriti Irani recalls the time when she didn't know about her pregnancy and suffered a miscarriage. The actor-turned-politician reveals Ekta didn't trust her because someone told her she was lying.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has opened up about suffering a miscarriage and being asked to come to work the next day. The actor was speaking in an interview when she recalled the time she had to go back to the sets only to prove she had really miscarried.

SMRITI IRANI SUFFERED MISCARRIAGE ON THE SETS OF KYUKII SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI

Smriti said someone had told Ekta Kapoor, producer of Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, that she was lying about her situation and therefore, she went to the sets the next day and showed the medical documents to her. The former actor revealed that she was simultaneously shooting for Ramayan at that time and when she told producer Ravi Chopra about her health, he immediately asked her to take a rest. Smriti said, “I was not aware that I am pregnant. I was on the set (of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and I told them I am not well enough to shoot and asked to be allowed to go home. But still, I worked, and by the time they let me go, it was evening already. The doctor suggested I go for sonography. On my way, I started bleeding, and I remember it was raining. I stopped an auto and asked the driver to take me to the hospital. I reached the hospital, a nurse came running to ask for an autograph, while I was bleeding. I gave her the autograph, and asked her, ‘Admit kar loge, I think I am miscarrying’.”

Smriti drew a parallel between the situation on the sets of the two shows. She said on Kyukii, she could easily be given a few days off because there were many characters who could fill in, but in Ramayan, since she was playing the role of Sita, it was difficult to manage the shoot with her. Despite that, Chopra told her that he would take care of everything in her absence and she should be focussing on her health.

SMRITI IRANI SAYS EKTA DIDN’T BELIEVE SHE HAD SUFFERED A MISCARRIAGE

Smriti added, “He told me, ‘Tumhara dimag kharab hai (have you lost your mind)? Do you know how it feels to lose a child, you have just gone through that. Kal aane ki zaroorat nahi (don’t come to shoot tomorrow). I pushed and said, ‘Ravi ji Sunday ka episode hai, Sita replace nahi ho sakti (The episode has to go up on Sunday, how would you replace Sita?). He said, ‘Main kar lunga (I will manage).”

The BJP member said she informed Chopra how she would have to return for Kyukii and he asked her not to come for his show and use that time to take proper rest instead. Smriti returned to the sets of Kyukii the next day after her hospitalisation. She carried her medical documents and showed them to Ekta who got uncomfortable and told her she didn’t need to see the papers. She revealed, “The person didn’t realise that I have returned because I needed money to pay EMIs for my house. The next day, I took all my medical papers to Ekta to tell her it is not a drama. She got uncomfortable and told me not to show the papers. I told her, ‘Foetus bacha nahi, warna woh bhi dikha deti (I would have shown you the foetus as well had it been there)’.”

Smriti and Ekta share a close bond today. While the actor is now entirely focused on her political career as the Minister of Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi-led government.

