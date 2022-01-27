Mouni Roy’s co-actor and now politician Smriti Irani shared a heart-warming post for newly weds Mouni and Suraj Nambiar. As they got married today in Goa, the minister of Women and Child Development took to social media and shared lovely pics of Mr. and Mrs. Nambiar. Smriti Irani remembered the time when Mouni had joined Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 17-years-ago. “This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey”, the post read.Also Read - ‘I Found Him at Last’: Mouni Roy Shares Dreamy Pics From Her Malayali Wedding With Suraj Nambiar

Smriti called Suraj a lucky man who got married to Mouni. “May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy ❤😘”, the politician added in her post. Also Read - Actress Mouni Roy Ties Knot With Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, Checkout Her Latest Wedding Video

Mouni Roy reacted to the post of her co-actor and wrote, “Such beautiful words.. I’m so grateful for you & your love..love you so much.. missing you here 😢❤”. Also Read - Mouni Roy Makes For a Stunning South Indian Bride in a White And Red Silk Saree, Gajra And Mathapati

Have a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Mouni Roy as a South Indian bride took our breath away wearing a red and white saree with golden work on border. She completed the look with gajra, oxidised temple jwellery, big necklace, mathapati, kamar band, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

Wishing Mouni and Suraj a Happy Married Life!