Smriti Irani’s ‘Fit to Fab’ Post About Jackie Shroff’s Diet Advice is What Ageless Friendship Looks Like – Check Reactions

Politician and former actor Smriti Irani humorously shared a post about the 'diet advice' she received from Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia.

Smriti Irani's revealed that actor Jackie Shroff gave her 'diet advice' to become fit.

Union Minister Smriti Irani revealed about the ‘advice she received’ from Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia about her diet. Taking to Instagram, Smriti Irani shared two pictures with the duo and wrote about the advice she received from both of them. Smriti revealed that “Have eggs, brinjal but not bread,” was the advice she received from Jackie Shroff while both the actor and the minister attended the same event. What really caught netizen’s attention was the humorous manner in which Smriti described her conversation with Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, Smriti shared two pictures. The first photo was with Jackie Shroff at an event. In another picture, Smriti was seen sitting next to JD Majethia. For the event, Smriti adorned herself in a red and black saree, while Jackie opted for a black ensemble. The photo captured Jackie engaging in conversation with Smriti as she attentively listened.

On the other hand, the next picture depicts JD laughing hard as Smriti sat next to him smiling. For the same event, JD was seen wearing a white shirt under a red suit and pants. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Smriti wrote, “DIET ki salah ke do prakaar — mehnat bahut but no chamatkar (crying face emoji) (Two types of DIET advice – hard work but no miracle).”

The actress also added, “1) Bidu wazan kam kar .. fit reh fat mat ho re (woman facepalming emoji) anda kha baingan kha bread mat kha re .. (zany face emoji) 2) Ben wazan kam kar … diet kar kissi ko pata nahi chalega (face with tears of joy and zany emojis) (1) Bidu: lose weight, stay fit, not fat, have eggs, brinjal, don’t eat bread, 2) JD: Sister, lose weight, go on a diet, no one will know).”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)



While one user wrote, “Lol! You have a whacky sense of humour (smiley emoji)”, another commented, “Your sense of humour is great”.

Meanwhile, Jackie was recently featured in Mast Mein Rehne Ka, helmed by Vijay Maurya. On the other hand, JD was last seen in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, helmed by Aatish Kapadia.

