Smriti Mandhana’s mother takes a subtle dig at Palash Muchhal after daughter’s WPL win; netizens reacts: ‘Savage aunty…’

In the digital era of social media, celebrities are always in the spotlight. Whether it is for their personal life, or their professional life. One such similar situation happened recently when cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s win went far beyond her scoreboard victory. Conversations extended into her personal life. Recently, after cricketer Smriti Mandhana led her team to glory, a social media repost by her mother quickly grabbed attention and set the internet buzzing.

Smriti Mandhana led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their second successive Women’s Premier League (WPL) title earlier this week. She was the architect of the win in the final over the Delhi Capitals. But as soon as this victory came, conversations about how this triumph came just months after personal turmoil in her life, including a called-off wedding with singer Palash Muchhal, started doing the rounds. Many memes and roasts targeting Palash create a buzz on the internet in the aftermath of the victory, and quite unexpectedly, Smriti’s mom also joined in.

Smriti’s mom roasts Palash

On Friday, a day after the WPL final, a social media meme page shared a meme about Smriti’s performance, joking that the way she slammed around the DC bowlers, it seemed she was seeing her ex Palash’s face in all of them. What happened later was something that nobody expected. Smita Mandhana, Smriti’s mother, also reposted that meme from her Instagram account, as she is nodding to the perspective.

Soon, this repost was noticed by several social media users in no time, with many commenting how savage it was, while others wondered if it was done by mistake. One user commented on the post, saying, “Smriti’s mother reposted the post cooking Palash.” Another wrote, “I am in awe of savage aunty. She cooked with this.” Another added, “WTH, Smriti’s mom reposted this.”

Later, Saturday morning, after screenshots of Smita resharing the post went viral on social media, she had removed the repost.

About Palash and Smriti

Smriti and Palash, a popular singer and composer in the Hindi music industry, were set to tie the knot last year at her hometown, Sangli. The pre-wedding festivities began, but the wedding was called off just hours before the nuptials. Reports claimed that Palash was found cheating by Smriti’s teammates, though the former couple never addressed the reason behind the split.

