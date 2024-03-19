Home

Snake Venom Case: Elvish Yadav’s Motive Behind Supplying Venom At Parties REVEALED

A media report suggested Elvish Yadav supplied snake venom at rave parties for not just money but also for THIS reason.

Snake Venom Case: Almost two days following the arrest of Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a new angle has emerged in the snake venom case. According to police sources, while money was cited as one motive, Elvish allegedly supplied snake venom to “increase his fan base” and portray himself as having “swag.” He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a local court. Contradicting earlier claims made by a police source alleging Elvish’s confession, a recent report indicates otherwise. A police source informed The Indian Express, that Yadav did not accept the crime… but we have a lot of evidence. For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’ or ‘bhaukaal’. He wanted to paint a picture among his fans as someone who is completely unafraid of law-enforcement agencies and can do whatever he wishes.”

The police sources also claim that they have identified snake venom being used in over six parties linked with Elvish. “Those who attended the parties in question are being identified; appropriate action will be taken against them for using the snake venom,” stated an officer.

Elvish’s involvement in the snake venom case surfaced in 2023 when a group of five individuals was arrested following a rave party raid. During a raid in Noida sector 49, the police recovered nine snakes, which included five cobras and seized about 20 ml of snake venom. The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Initially denying involvement, Elvish’s name resurfaced in connection to the case on November 7, 2023. While he claimed the snakes were supplied by singer Fazilpuria, allegations against him persisted.

Noida Police likely to send notice to singer Fazilpuria

In November 2023, a video of Elvish and Fazilpuria with a snake went viral and the clip is also with the Noida Police. As per a report on India TV, Noida Police might soon send a notice to singer Fazilpuria in relation to the snake venom case. The police is also investigating the connection between Fazilpuria and snake charmer Rahul.

Elvish Yadav Charged With NDPS Act

Charges under the stringent provisions of Sections 8, 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been added to Elvish Yadav’s case. The act indicates involvement in drug-related conspiracies such as buying and selling. This section of the law typically makes bail difficult for those accused under it. Forensic reports have previously confirmed the presence of snake venom in samples collected from the party venue.

