Sneha Wagh: 'Without Lord Ganesha's Blessings I Don't Know Where I Would Have Been Today’

Mumbai: Sneha Wagh is a renowned name in the Marathi and Hindi film industries. The actress started her career in the Marathi industry during her initial days and has been a part of numerous shows like Adhuri Ek Kahani, Jyoti, Chandragupt Maurya, Veera, and many more. Sneha was also part of a few Marathi theatre groups and was a special guest in Marathi Bigg Boss Season 3.

For her achievements and contribution to the industry, the actress was felicitated with an award by the Former Mayor of Mumbai City Kishori Pednekar. The actress shared how elated she was about the felicitation. “As an actor it’s always surreal to receive acknowledgment for our work. This is motivation to do more good work and entertain you all.”

Sneha also paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. “Right after receiving the award, I went to the Siddhivinayak Mandir. Without Lord Ganesha’s blessings, I don’t know where I would have been today. He gives me the power to stand when everything seems shattered. Ganpati Bappa Mourya!!”

The actress is currently loved for the negative character she is playing on Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umr Ki Seema Ho’ as Amba. She also shares snippets of her life on her Youtube Channel ‘Sneha Wagh Life’.