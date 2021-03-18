After keeping their newborn away from paparazzi for over three months, Vivaah actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol have finally released the first picture of their son. Amrita and Anmol were blessed with a baby boy in November last year. Also Read - Red Tears? Woman Bleeds From Eyes During Her Period, Know About This Extremely Rare Condition

RJ Anmol took to social media sharing a picture of his son, Veer. In the image little Veer can be seen alongside Mumma Amrita and daddy Anmol. Both parents can also be seen looking adorably at their son as he smiles in the picture. RJ Anmol captioned the post as, “Our world, our happiness. Veer.” Also Read - Teen Mastermind Behind Great Twitter Hack of 2020, Jailed

Minutes after RJ Anmol shared the adorable picture, fans could not resist expressing their love for the infant. Several fans commented with heart emojis. One user commented, ‘Super Sweet Family’, while another commented, ‘Aww…so cute’. The comment section is now filled with love from Amrita and Anmol’s fans.

In November 2020, post-delivering, Amrita and Anmol had shared a post on their social media accounts where they announced that they had welcomed a son. Vivaah actor had even welcomed the baby name suggestions from fans. Later they announced that the baby has been named as Veer.

Amrita Rao is popular for starring in films like Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah and Life Ho Toh Aisi, among others. She was last seen in 2019 Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer movie Thackeray.