Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur Have This To Say On Made In Heaven Season 2

Season two of Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur starrer Made In Heaven premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video yesterday on August 9.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur on Made In Heaven 2. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The wait is finally over! The makers of Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur starrer Made In Heaven have finally released the second season of the web series. The Made In Heaven premiered on Amazon Prime Video yesterday on August 9. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show revolves around two wedding planners Tara and Karan, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur respectively. It discusses socially relevant issues against the backdrop of Indian weddings. During a recent media interaction, the primary cast of the show talked about their reunion.

Speaking about why it took four long years to return, Sobhita Dhulipala revealed that it is quite an extravagant show. She added that hence it is set against the wedding backdrop, it requires a large setup and grand set designs. “It’s made with love and sometimes it takes time,” she said.

On the other hand, Arjun Mathur also shared his views on working with the Made In Heaven team again. He shared that they faced two lockdowns during the filming, and while the shoot was planned for eight months, it ended up taking around 18 months. The actor further disclosed that they had to shoot in extraordinary circumstances that were completely out of their control, but finally, they are glad that they are here.

Arjun Mathur further added that they embrace these new characters from season 2 and include them in their family. He also said that after seeing season one, most actors were ready to jump in and take on the opportunity to work in the latest season.

Aside from the primary cast reprising their roles from season 1, season 2 also features some new faces including Mona Singh, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Pulkit Samrat, Imaad Shah, Vikrant Massey, Anurag Kashyap, and Sabyasachi. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Alankrita Shrivastava, Made In Heaven Season 2 includes seven episodes streamed across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

For the unversed, Arjun Mathur bagged an Emmy nomination back in 2020 for the Best Actor category. When asked about the same, the actor said that it has been a breakthrough show for him.

As the latest reason has just premiered, it remains to be seen if season 2 manages to recreate the success of season 1.

