Sobhita Dhulipala on Her And Naga Chaitanya’s Dating Rumours: ‘Not Doing Any Wrong’

Sobhita Dhulipala said that she doesn't feel the need to respond to people who "speak without knowledge" in her and Naga Chaitanya's matter.

In a recent media interaction, actress Sobhita Dhulipala addressed the swirling rumours about her alleged relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya. Dhulipala, who has been busy promoting her latest film Ponniyin Selvan: II, made it clear that she is currently focusing solely on her career and doesn’t have time for such speculation. Speaking to the press, Dhulipala stated that she doesn’t feel the need to respond to people who “speak without knowledge” and added that she is not interested in feeding into baseless rumours. The actress also made it clear that she is in no rush to enter into a romantic relationship and is instead committed to building her career in the entertainment industry.

She told the news portal Filmibeat, “I’m very fortunate for having a chance to work in beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed three AR Rahman’s songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business”.

Sobhita added, “Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person.”

Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been the subject of numerous dating rumours since his divorce in 2021. The actor’s name has been linked to Sobhita Dhulipala’s ever since they were spotted together at a restaurant a few months ago. Despite the buzz surrounding their supposed relationship, neither of the actors have confirmed or denied the rumours.

Dhulipala’s response to the rumours comes as no surprise, as she has always been known to keep her personal life private. Her statement serves as a reminder that actors are entitled to their privacy and that their personal lives should not be subject to unnecessary scrutiny and speculation.

