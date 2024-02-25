Sobhita Dhulipala on Looking Forward to Motherhood: ‘Whenever That Happens, I feel…’

Home

Bollywood diva Sobhita Dhulipala recently in an interview revealed about her future plans on attaining her motherhood. The actress further added that she looks forward on becoming a mother. Read along.

Mumbai: There have been ongoing rumors about Sobhita Dhulipala’s romantic involvement with actor Naga Chaitanya for several months. While the actor has at times disregarded these rumors, there have also been instances where she has chosen not to address them. Despite the speculation surrounding her personal life, Sobhita is certain about one aspect: her desire for motherhood. During a recent ABP summit, when asked about her perspective on the purpose of life, Sobhita expressed her anticipation for motherhood. Read along.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Talks About Becoming a Mother, ‘I Eagerly Anticipate…’

The Bollywood actress expressed, “I don’t think life can have a purpose. I do think that we come between two shores. There is a river, and life is that boat that passes from one shore to another. So I feel like in life, whatever you do, do it and enjoy it, but there is a certain detachment I feel towards everything. I can’t be too detached, because then we won’t have any ambition. But somewhere, I walk the tightrope between being a little disconnected and doing my own thing (sic).”

The actor, preparing for his Hollywood debut in the film Monkey Man, also mentioned, “In life, what am I searching for? Honestly, I believe the experience I eagerly anticipate is becoming a mother, whenever that happens. I think it would be incredible (sic).”

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Rumoured Relationship with Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya was formerly wedded to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Since they split in 2021, he has been romantically associated with Sobhita Dhulipala. In the previous year, a photo of Chaitanya and Shobhita dining at a restaurant circulated online, intensifying speculation about their relationship. Both actors have neither confirmed nor refuted the rumored relationship.

Sobhita Dhulipala Opens Up About Dating Rumours, ‘People Come with Half Knowledge…’

It was in 2023 when the Bollywood actress revealed her dating rumours. Sobhita added, “For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business.” In the news report published by Filmibeat, Sobhita expressed, “Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.