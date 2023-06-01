Sobhita Dhulipala Reacts to North vs South Debate: ‘The War is More Visible’

Home

Sobhita Dhulipala Reacts to North vs South Debate: Sobhita Dhulipala is currently excited about the second season of her thriller-series The Night Manager, that has started streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The actress knows how to strike a perfect balance by working in Hindi films and series, as well as South cinema. Her performance was hailed in Mani Ratnam’s epic series Ponniyin Selvan. Sobhita was also praised for Zoya Akhtar’s family drama Made in Heaven and cinephiles can’t wait for the new season. Sobhita recently reacted to the North Vs South cinema debate and said that there was nothing new about the same.

In an interaction with India Today, The Night Manager actress opined “I don’t think it is a new war at all. The war has just become more visible now because of cinematic successes. But since pre-independence there has been debate on what should be the national language. India isn’t really a union of states in a way. It’s a country where we are all tied together. We cheer for our cricket team but inherently, we are very different in our food and culture and languages. We should acknowledge and celebrate it. Homogeneity is not something that is natural or something I root for. I like the differences.”

SOBHITA OPENS UP ON HER MODELLING BACKGROUND

Sobhita won he Femina Miss India Earth 2013 title at the Femina Miss India pageant. Recalling her beauty pageant and modelling days, she stated that “Miss India happened at the tail end of my college. I had just graduated and I enrolled in Masters. I just wanted to be cool and I got through. I didn’t know what one does after that. I always thought fashion to be very cool, I always saw it in the magazines or on television. I would look at the models and just be amazed. I wanted to belong with it. However, when I started modelling, there was no fulfilment that I could find. I arrived at a clarity then that I want to be able to express myself creatively and I started auditioning for ads and through that, I auditioned for films. Halfway through that, I knew it was my calling. So I took a longer route to my calling. I sampled everything that came my way.”

