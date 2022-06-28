A video of Made In Heaven fame actress Sobhita Dhulipala showing her middle finger is going big time viral on social media. Sobhita who was most recently seen in the Adivi Sesh movie ‘Major’, apparently shows her middle finger in a viral video ostensibly at those who are linking her up with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. Though the clip doesn’t show to whom she is responding but Twitterati claims it to be Sobhita’s reaction to the link-up rumours with Naga.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Spill The Koffee With Akshay Kumar?

The video clip of Sobhita showing her middle finger while on a flight has now gone viral on social media. The upload time and date haven't been made public, though. Meanwhile, several reports state that this is the actress' old video that has resurfaced on the internet again amid her relationship rumours.

Watch Samantha’s viral video below:

Reyyy paid articles paid team meke ra reyyy 😂🔥#SobhitaDhulipala pic.twitter.com/vbL1riREJ2 — Chay_Cult (@SaiSanala) June 24, 2022

Several netiznes have accused Sobhita of being responsible for the much-publicised breakup between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Even though the video footage obscures the target of her gesture, netizens claim it is Sobhita’s response to the rumours of her link-up with Naga Chaitanya.

Incidentally, Sobhita has denied the rumors, calling them “baseless”, whereas Naga Chaitanya has not responded at all. His PR team, however, has blamed the Samantha camp for the rumour.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022 and her Hindi film ‘Sitara’ and ‘Monkey Man’ is yet to announce their release dates. Naga Chaitanya on the other hand is all set for his Bollywood debut film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that will be hitting the big screens on August 2022.

With IANS inputs