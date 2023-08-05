Home

Sofia Vergara Blows Off Some Steam With Friends In LA Amid Divorce With Joe Manganiello

The Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara was recently seen having a good time with her friends in Los Angeles. She dropped a few sneak peeks from her recent night out on Instagram.

Sofia Vergara in her outfit of the night before heading out with friends. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Hollywood couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello left their followers in shock when they recently announced their separation after seven years of marital bliss. Ever since the divorce announcement, fans have been keeping a keen eye on every move of the Modern Family actress. The diva was recently seen having some fun with her friends in Los Angeles. She dropped a few sneak peeks from her night out on her Instagram handle. The first picture shared by Sofia Vergara was a mirror selfie, where she can be seen flaunting her outfit of the night before heading out with friends.

Sofia Vergara’s Recent Instagram Post

The Colombian beauty looked effortlessly chic in a black halter top, paired with a light-wash pair of Agolde Jeans. She completed her look with a couple of gold rings and a matching bracelet. Sofia Vergara kept those long blond tresses open. The post further included a Boomerang of Sofia Vergara and her two friends in a Photo Booth at the Soho House Hotel in West Hollywood. She captioned the post “LA nights.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

The America’s Got Talent judge seems to be making the most of her life after her recent separation from her husband Joe Manganiello.

Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Headed For Divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello first met back in 2014. The actress was engaged to someone else at the time, while the Magic Mike star was single. After falling for one another instantly the couple finally tied the knot in November 2015. However, if the reports are to be believed, they grew apart over time and ended up filing for divorce in July this year, owing to irreconcilable differences.

Announcing their separation, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello told Page Six in a joint statement that they would appreciate some privacy during this difficult time in their lives. At the moment, these two are busy working out the details of their divorce.

What’s Next For Sofia Vergara?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sofia Vergara is expected to star in a new Netflix biographical series. The show is likely to revolve around Griselda Blanco, a notorious cocaine trafficker.

