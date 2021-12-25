The festival of gifts, love, and joy has arrived in 2021, and Bollywood celebrities cannot remain calm. They enjoy this beautiful festival with their loved ones and it was no different for actor Soha Ali Khan. She along with her husband Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya Kemmu recently flew to Pataudi to celebrate Christmas with senior icon Sharmila Tagore. Soha has shared adorable pictures from the Palace’s Christmas celebrations, which are sure to melt your heart.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Shares Unseen Childhood Video of Her 'Heartbeat' Tim Tim On His 5th Birthday | Watch

The Christmas celebrations, which featured Soha and her family in a cute twinning avatar, were surely adorable and fun. Rang De Basanti fame wore a reindeer horned hair band, while Kunal wore cool shades and a Santa cap. Inaaya was too seen wearing a pair of shades while holding to her.

Saif Ali Khan's sister gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations and wrote, "We wish you a Merry Christmas !! @kunalkemmu (sic)." While Malang actor shared some goofy photos of the family on his handle and the caption read, "Christmas pyjama's squad #merrychristmas (sic)."

Take a look:

Fans began wishing Soha and her family a Merry Christmas as soon as they shared the adorable photographs. Saba also left a beautiful comment on Soha’s post. ‘Merry Christmas,’ Neha Dhupia wished the family while she wrote Merry Merry with red hearts on Kunal’s post.

Tum Mile actor also uploaded a series of stories giving her fans an insight into her Christmas celebrations. The couple was sitting beside a bonfire in the lawn, another of Kunal posing with Christmas gifts in his hand, and a photo of Inaaya standing beside the tree with a big smile.

Take a glimpse:

Their intimate yet loving Christmas celebration was a hit with us. What are your plans this year?