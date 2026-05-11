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Soha Ali Khan recalls terrifying burglary incident, reveals how her husband Kunal Kemmu protected family: I stood in...

Soha Ali Khan recalls terrifying burglary incident, reveals how her husband Kunal Kemmu protected family: ‘I stood in…’

Soha Ali Khan shared emotional details of a past burglary experience and revealed how her husband Kunal Kemmu reacted quickly to protect their family during the alarming situation.

Soha Ali Khan about Kunal Kemmu (PC: Instagram)

A disturbing memory from Soha Ali Khan has resurfaced after she spoke about a burglary attempt that once happened at her home. The actor shared that the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, when everyone was asleep. What started as a normal night suddenly turned into fear when an unknown person entered their bedroom. Soha said she was completely shocked and could not react at the time, while her husband immediately stepped in to handle the situation. The story has once again caught attention after similar discussions around celebrity safety and home security.

What happened during the burglary incident?

Soha Ali Khan explained that the incident happened in 2011, around 4 a.m., when a thief reportedly entered their home. The intruder had managed to reach their bedroom while they were asleep, which made the situation even more frightening. She shared that the sudden shock left her frozen and she could not respond the way she would have wanted to. She recalled the moment and said “When our house was broken into and Kunal caught the thief many years ago, I stood in the corner and cried.”

How did Kunal Kemmu handle the situation?

Kunal Kemmu reportedly took immediate action during the burglary attempt. Despite having his hand in a cast at the time, he confronted the intruder directly inside the house. Soha shared that he did not hesitate and managed to catch and fight the thief, which helped control the situation before it escalated further. His quick response ensured the safety of the family during the alarming moment.

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Why is this incident being discussed again?

The old incident has returned to public attention after a recent robbery attempt involving Soha’s brother Saif Ali Khan in 2025 where he was injured while trying to protect his family. The similarity between both events has sparked conversations about how unpredictable such situations can be even for well known personalities.

Soha Ali Khan also shared that she tends to freeze during stressful situations. She admitted that she often shuts down emotionally in moments of danger and said she is consciously trying to improve this response over time. She also added a humorous touch by calling herself someone who panics easily.

Also read: After Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Kunal Kemmu recalls 12-year-old horrifying robbery attempt at Soha Ali Khan’s house

What is Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan working on now?

Kunal Kemmu continues to expand his career in both acting and direction. After directing Madgaon Express, he has started working on its sequel Madgaon Express 2. He is also shooting for Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty and recently completed work on the digital series Single Papa, which has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, he is preparing for his next directorial project titled Vibe, which is currently in development.

On the personal front, his wife Soha Ali Khan has also been active in the entertainment space. She was last seen in Chhorii 2 and continues to explore selective projects in films and digital content. Alongside her acting work, she has been sharing interviews and personal reflections, including past life experiences and family moments, which often draw attention for their honesty and simplicity.

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