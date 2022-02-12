Soha-Saif BTS Video: Isn’t it true that we all need a little boost at work now and then? Looks like that was the case with siblings Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Tum Mile actor shared an amusing behind-the-scenes video from a picture shoot with her brother, Saif on Instagram. In it, he was seen pleading with the staff to keep them motivated. This quickly escalated, eliciting a lot of laughs.Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses

They recently shot a photoshoot for Saif’s ethnic label, ‘House of Pataudi.’ The sibling combo looked phenomenal in their traditional attire. In a behind-the-scenes film, Saif asks the team to cheer them on. “You have to say positive things, be a little joyful, be sad, and look better,” he remarked. You must boost our morale.” Also Read - Even Taimur Ali Khan Gets Tricked by These Turkish Ice-Cream Vendors - Watch Viral Video

Soha captioned the video, “An actor is like a little sapling – they need encouragement and motivation to blossom!” Along with the following hashtags: “#behindthescenes #siblingrevelry.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Shares First Look From 'Vikram Vedha' on 48th Birthday, Fans Love His Gangster Avatar

Take a look at Soha and Saif BTS video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Saba took to the comment section and wrote, “Love you guys” along with laughing and a red heart emoji. Fans flooded the post with positive reactions, where one of the users wrote, “Lovely brother & Sisters. Good to see you both.” Another user wrote, “Soha is really pretty, and Saif is classy as ever.” Their admirers also adored their sibling bond.

Saif is the oldest of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s children, while Soha is the youngest. They also have a sister named Saba, who is Soha’s older sister, and Saif’s younger sister.

Watch this space for more updates!