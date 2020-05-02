Actress Soha Ali Khan has asked people to join her in providing rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus: Dharavi Witnesses Sharp Fall, Just Six New Cases on Friday

"Covid 19 has struck Dharavi, Asia's largest slum in Mumbai. The only way to stop it spreading is if people stay home. Please support us to provide rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the lockdown. Click on the link to donate," she tweeted on Saturday.

Covid 19 has struck Dharavi, Asia's largest slum in Mumbai. The only way to stop it spreading is if people stay home. Please support us to provide rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the lockdown. Click on the link to donatehttps://t.co/rJdjRiVEJg — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 2, 2020

On the personal front, Soha recently said the lockdown has brought her closer to her family than ever.

The actress asserted that she tries to do interesting activities with husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya.

“Family to me always comes first! In the times of lockdown, your family is what is going to keep you together by supporting you and making you laugh or be your partners in fun. The lockdown has brought us closer than ever. Kunal and I make sure that we engage ourselves with some or the other interesting activity,” she said.

“We try to indulge Inaaya in various activities such as drawing, puzzles, colouring, learning the alphabet or numbers, and sometimes we gaze out of windows and play the ‘I spot’ game from the balcony,” she added.