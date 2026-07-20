Sohail Khan recalls marrying ex-wife Seema Sajdeh: ‘Family wasn’t ready, later her father asked…’

The Allaince: Sohail Khan recalls emotional love story with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, says her father wanted a Hindu wedding

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Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan recently looked back at his love story with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and shared how their families eventually came together despite initially opposing their relationship. Speaking on the reality show The Alliance, Sohail revealed that Seema’s father played a key role in bringing both families together before their wedding. During a conversation with fellow contestant Kushal Tandon, Sohail recalled that he first met Seema at a wedding in Delhi. However, when her family found out about their relationship, they were against it, and the couple lost touch for nearly four months.

Their love story took an unexpected turn when they met again at a restaurant in Mumbai. “One beautiful night, I was partying with my friends when she walked in. That’s when we met again,” Sohail said.

By then, he had heard that Seema was engaged to someone else. Sohail said he advised her to avoid meeting him to prevent any complications. “I told her, ‘Now that you’re engaged to someone else, people might talk, so it’s better if you don’t meet me,'” he recalled.

According to Sohail, Seema then confessed that she was unhappy in her engagement.

Soon after, Seema went to the home of family friends Chunky Pandey and Chikki Pandey while her family searched for her. Sohail informed her family about where she was, leading to an emotional meeting.

Recalling that moment, Sohail said, “I told Seema, ‘Go and meet your father.’ She hugged him, and they both started crying.”

He then revealed that Seema’s father surprised him by asking the couple to marry according to Hindu traditions. “The first thing he told me was, ‘You get married in the Hindu way,'” Sohail shared.

Seema’s father also advised Sohail to seek his own family’s blessings before taking the next step. “He said, ‘At least discuss it with your father before you do this,'” Sohail added.

Although Sohail admitted he was unsure how his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, would react, both families eventually met and gave the couple their blessings. Calling it a “filmy story,” Sohail revealed that everything moved quickly after that.

When Kushal Tandon asked how long it took them to get married, Sohail smiled and replied, “One week.”

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 and have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. After more than two decades together, the couple parted ways in 2022 and continue to co-parent their children. They are currently seen together as contestants on The Alliance.