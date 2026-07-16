Sohail Khan reveals he wanted to name his son ‘Ram Khan’, shares how Seema Sajdeh chose Nirvaan’s name

Sohail Khan shared a heartwarming story about how his elder son Nirvaan got his name, revealing that he had wanted to call him Ram Khan, but Seema Sajdeh had already decided on Nirvaan after giving birth. Watch the video.

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Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh

Alliance continues to give viewers a glimpse into Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s bond even after their divorce. In the latest episode, Sohail shared a heartwarming story about how their elder son Nirvaan Khan got his name, revealing that he had originally wanted to call him Ram Khan. The conversation began after wildcard contestant Aly Goni, who entered the show alongside Seema, praised the former couple for raising their sons well. Aly said, “I have met them a few times, but they are very well-mannered. They are a copy of you.”

Responding to him, Sohail recalled that before their first child was born, he and Seema had made a fun agreement. “I wanted to name my son Ram. Ram Khan. We are very secular that way,” Sohail said.

However, things changed after Nirvaan’s birth. Sohail revealed that Seema had already decided on the baby’s name when she regained consciousness after delivery. “When Seema regained consciousness after giving birth, she had already thought of a name. The doctor said it was a boy, so I entered the room. She looked at me, still a little drowsy, and asked, ‘How is Nirvaan doing?’ She said it in such a way that I didn’t want to change it after that,” he shared.

Watch the viral video:

Ram can only be Ram, good enough his dumb i wife had some sense to give him some. India ain’t, n will never be secular, its secularism chahiye, go to any other M countries. #TheAlliance #SohailKhan pic.twitter.com/FVhyMkKsbV — Sara (@CherryNoir6) July 16, 2026



Sohail also joked that Nirvaan has grown into his name, describing him as a calm and composed person.

Since Seema entered Alliance, the former couple have often spoken warmly about each other despite ending their marriage. Earlier, while welcoming her on the show, Sohail had said, “I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.”

Seema responded with a smile, “Fancy meeting you, Sohail.”

When host Kunal Kemmu asked Seema who her ally in the game was, she replied, “I do have an ally in him. My only ally at the moment.” Sohail later admitted that seeing Seema on the show made him happy. “Looking at Seema, I was happy from within. It was great to see a family member finally,” he said.

In another emotional conversation, Sohail reflected on the end of their marriage while making green tea for Seema. When Nikhil Chinappa asked who was responsible for their relationship falling apart, Sohail replied, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved.”

He added, “Live civil, be happy. She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 after eloping and divorced in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Seema is currently in a relationship with Vikram Ahuja, to whom she had been engaged before marrying Sohail.