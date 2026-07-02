Sohail Khan says Alliance is his chance to move beyond the ‘Salman Khan’s brother’ tag; ex-wife Seema Sajdeh to join too?

Sohail Khan says joining Alliance is his chance to build an identity beyond being known as Salman Khan's brother. The filmmaker also revealed that Salman supported his decision but warned him about the challenges of stepping into the reality show.

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Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh (PC -Instagram)

Prime Video’s reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, has been grabbing attention for its mix of strategy, friendships, betrayals and unexpected twists. Amid the growing buzz around the show, contestant Sohail Khan has opened up about why he decided to participate and what he hopes to achieve through the reality series. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sohail said Alliance gives him an opportunity to create his own identity instead of being recognised only as Salman Khan’s brother.

Talking about his decision to enter the show, the filmmaker said, “In the show, there’s no family name to lean on. No industry clout. It’s just me, my mind, and how I play the game. If people walk away seeing a side of me they didn’t expect, good. That’s exactly why I’m here.”

Sohail admitted that he had never imagined himself doing a reality show because he had seen his brother Salman Khan host Bigg Boss for years. According to him, Bigg Boss thrives on emotional drama, arguments and strong personalities, while Alliance offers a completely different kind of challenge.

What was Salman Khan’s reaction to Sohail Khan joining Alliance?

Sohail shared that Salman was supportive but also gave him a word of caution. Recalling the conversation, he said, “He was intrigued. And then he said, ‘You sure you know what you’re getting into?’ Which, knowing him, is both a warning and a blessing. I’ll take it.”

Meanwhile, Alliance is set to become even more interesting with the entry of Sohail Khan’s former wife, Seema Sajdeh, as a wild card contestant. As per ABP report, her arrival is expected to surprise Sohail and is likely to add a fresh twist to the game.

Sohail and Seema’s relationship has often been in the spotlight. The couple got married in 1998 after eloping and have two sons, Nirvan and Yohan. After nearly 24 years of marriage, they separated and officially filed for divorce in 2022.

With Seema now entering Alliance, viewers are eager to see how the former couple’s reunion unfolds inside the reality show.