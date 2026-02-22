Sohail Khan visits Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital; family requests privacy amid health updates – Watch

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan remains under medical supervision at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, with members of the Khan family making regular visits. On Saturday morning, Sohail Khan was seen arriving at the hospital to check on his father’s health. Paparazzi videos circulating online showed Sohail walking out of the hospital premises before getting into his car, accompanied by security personnel. The family has maintained a quiet presence at the hospital ever since Salim Khan was admitted on February 17.

Salim Khan Health Update: ‘Stable but recovery will take time’

Earlier reports confirmed that Salim Khan is currently on ventilator support. During a media interaction on Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar shared details about the veteran writer’s condition.

“He was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high. We treated him. We had to put him on a ventilator so that his condition would not worsen. It wasn’t because he was critical. We did the required investigations and a small procedure, details of which I will not disclose. He is fine and stable. He has been shifted to the ICU and is doing quite well. Age is a factor so the recovery process will take time,” the doctor said.

The update clarified that the ventilator support was precautionary and not due to a life-threatening situation. However, doctors have indicated that his recovery may be gradual because of age-related factors.

Salman Khan’s family expresses displeasure over public statements

Amid growing media attention, it is being reported that Salman Khan and his family are not pleased with private health information being shared publicly. A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers. Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed”.

According to reports, the family has requested that any future updates be communicated only with their consent.

Bollywood celebrities visit Salim Khan

As news of Salim Khan’s hospitalisation spread, several members of the film industry visited Lilavati Hospital to enquire about his health. On Friday afternoon, Ranveer Singh was seen at the hospital. Earlier, actors including Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and Javed Akhtar had dropped by.

Thursday evening also saw Aamir Khan visiting the hospital, accompanied by his girlfriend, Gauri.

Salim Khan, one half of the iconic Salim-Javed writing duo, has been a towering figure in Hindi cinema for decades. As he continues his recovery in the ICU, fans and well-wishers across the country are hoping for positive news in the days ahead.