Sohail Khan wins hearts after ex-wife Seema Sajdeh enters Alliance: ‘If there were mistakes…’ -Watch

Sohail Khan calls ex-wife Seema Sajdeh a 'beautiful lady', takes blame for marriage issues on national TV - Watch the viral video.

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Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh

The upcoming episode of Alliance is set to bring an emotional reunion as Seema Sajdeh enters the reality show as a contestant, where she comes face-to-face with her ex-husband Sohail Khan. A promo from the episode has already gone viral, with viewers praising Sohail for the respect and warmth he showed towards Seema despite their divorce. In the promo, host Kunal Kemmu asks Sohail how he feels after seeing Seema inside the house. Sohail smiles and says it feels “lovely” before reflecting on the 25 years they spent together.

He says, “Lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years and let me admit on national television agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility.” (If there were any mistakes between us, I take the responsibility for them.)

His heartfelt statement leaves Seema emotional, and she responds with an affectionate, “Aww.” The contestants also cheer for the moment, while Kushal Tandon shouts, “Seeti maar de!”

Netizens praise Sohail Khan

The promo quickly gained attention on social media, with many users appreciating Sohail’s mature response. One user wrote, “What a gentleman.” Another commented, “Awww… we see a real man there.” A third user simply wrote, “That’s respect.” Several others praised the former couple for maintaining dignity and mutual respect despite ending their marriage.

Watch the video:

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s relationship

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh were married for more than two decades before officially divorcing in 2022. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.

After their separation, Seema shared that the decision to part ways was mutual and that they chose peace over staying in an unhappy marriage. Sohail has also said in previous interviews that there is no bitterness between them and that Seema will always remain an important part of his life because of the family they built together.

With Seema now entering Alliance, viewers are looking forward to seeing more interactions between the former couple in the episodes ahead.