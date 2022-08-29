Mumbai: Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, who will be seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has opened up about her divorce from Sohail. She chose to deal with her separation by not wallowing in pain. Sohail and Seema end their marriage of 24 years. In a recent interview, the fashion designer was asked how she managed to look at her life decision, and how she coped with it. While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Seema said, “The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter Then you’re constantly stressed about that person.”Also Read - Sohail Khan-Seema Sachdev File For Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage - See Pics From Court

Seema also revealed that she wants to get rid of the negativity in her life. She continued, "So it's for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from a positive angle. I've let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don't care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings".

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 and they first met on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.