South Korea: K-pop septet BTS is loved globally and even the famous British rock band Queen is their fan. Hours after the BTS boys released the official teaser for their upcoming single Butter, the British rock band shared the same on their own social media accounts and showed love and support for the group.

Sharing the teaser, Queen wrote, "Are you ready hey are you ready for this…Another One Bites The Dust." However, the Tweet was latest deleted which left fans wondering 'what's going on.' While several ARMY members took to Twitter mentioning that they were surprised with Queen sharing BTS' Butter official teaser, others speculate if their K-pop band will soon be collaborating with the British rock band soon.

why queen deleted the tweet bts saw and retweeted it ???? What’s going on???? pic.twitter.com/AJUOH2iDox — BTS PICS⁷ 🧈💛 (@GirlWithLuv24) May 19, 2021

NGL I’M SO EXCITED FOR THE BUTTER SONG!!!!!!!! HELPPP I CAN’T BREATHE AFTER WATCHED THEIR TEASER!!!!! THEY LOOK SO GOOD AND I’M SO HAPPY BECAUSE THEY BRING THE QUEEN’S VIBE!!!!! I’m voting for @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial pic.twitter.com/dfR7UbKzXR pic.twitter.com/jzxX7tjmov — bangtan⁷ (@borahaebts___) May 18, 2021

BTS boys are set to release its upcoming single ‘Butter’ on May 21. This will be the group’s second English song after last year’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite.’ There are several speculations regarding this song with fans also expecting to have the phrase ‘Smooth Like Butter’ in the new single. Meanwhile, the K-pop band boys had earlier announced that the world TV debut of their new single ‘Butter’ will be made at the mega Billboard Music Awards which are to be held on May 23.