Home

Entertainment

Somy Ali Alleges Salman Khan Watched Salim Khan Abuse His Mother, Calls Him ‘Dumb’, ‘Illiterate’

Somy Ali Alleges Salman Khan Watched Salim Khan Abuse His Mother, Calls Him ‘Dumb’, ‘Illiterate’

Somy Ali recently alleged that Salman Khan watched his father Salim Khan abuse his mother and called him 'dumb', 'illiterate'.

Somy Ali Alleges Salman Khan Watched Salim Khan Abuse His Mother, Calls Him 'Dumb', 'Illiterate'

Somy Ali Alleges Salman Khan Watched Salim Khan Abuse His Mother: Somy Ali is known for putting her unabashed and upfront views on social media. The actress who has been working towards rescuing the victims of human trafficking, never shies away from opening up on her personal life experiences. Somy’s rumoured relationship with Salman Khan has also been in the newsmaker in the gossip columns of entertainment tabloids. The activist has previously also made certain allegations against Salman, accusing him of harassment. She has once again penned an explosive social media post where she has claimed that the Tiger 3 actor’s father abused his mother in front of him.

Trending Now

SOMY ALI

You may like to read

SOMY ALI CALLS OUT SALMAN KHAN’S FATHER SALIM KHAN IN EXPLOSIVE POST

Somy took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “You took it all and still you thrive @salmankhan for taking it all from a 16-year-old child. You are disgusting just like your father who abused your mother for years. And you #pussy @beimgsalmankhan couldn’t even protect your mother. Sadly to watch your mother being abused as a kid and then have your father as your idol. You dumb illiterate asshole. You beat, Shaheen, Sangeeta, somy, and many more. Katrina even called me when I was in my master program. I will let my autobiography say it all. As for you Oldman, it’s over for because you didn’t to my namaaz and my@mannat. Allah literally hates you for forcing me to kill Sukoon. At 17….”

SOMY ALI WROTE A CRYPTIC POST AGAINST SALMAN KHAN

A few months back, Somy shared a ling cryptic post where she wrote, “I will be told to take down posts. I will be questioned of my sanity. I will be gossiped about having a drinking problem (the irony) yet I will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation, every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser’s a huge star and you are friends are on his side. He can make or break their career which he has for many out of vengeance and anger. You believed your friends and assumed they would take a stand for you because they knew everything you literally told them details and they witnessed them too many a times.” She also mentioned Salman Khan, Harvey Weinstein and Subhash Ghai in her hashtags.

For more updates on Somy Ali, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES