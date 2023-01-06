Somy Ali Bares Her Heart Out on Her Alleged Abusive Relationship With Salman Khan: ‘…A Matter of Life And Death’

Somy Ali Bares Her Heart Out on Abusive Relationship: Somy Ali often shares her unfiltered and unabashed views on her Instagram handle. The actor known for speaking up her mind has never shied away about going public regarding her alleged abusive relationship with Salman Khan. Somy had earlier also supported Deepika Padukone over being criticised on her orange bikini in the Besharam Rang song. The 90s actor said that people should get their priorities right and start by getting an education. She recently opened up in her latest Instagram post about the reason she keeps coming up about her past relationship. The actor wrote a long Instagram post on the same.

CHECK OUT SOMY ALI’S VIRAL POST ON SALMAN KHAN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

SOMY ALI BARES HER HEART OUT ON ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP

Somy wrote, “What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman Khan? This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the early 90’s to 1999 and you will read articles about Somy being physically abused by Salman. This is what truly baffles me as to why everyone is finding this as if it was never brought to light back in the 90’s. I simply stopped talking about it the way I never brought up being a victim of childhood abuse. But, now there is a reason to bring it up and a reason prominent enough where it is a matter of life and death for countless children, women and men.”

CHECK OUT SOMY ALI’S POST ABOUT HER NGO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

SOMY ALI MAKES SHOCKING REVELATIONS

Previously she mentioned about her NGO ‘No More Tears’ and Salman’s ‘Being Human’ NGO. The actor captioned her post as, “You run an NGO No More Tears and you have tshirts Human Being and his NGO is being Human and Salman kept the name deriving from your tshirts is it true? Yes, he started the NGO and the T-shirt line based off of exactly what I did and have been doing for the past 15 years except his foundation’s mission is different and how could it not be?#nomoretearsusa #womensrightsarehumanrights #domesticviolence #humantrafficking #fightchildabuse #somyali #truth #karmaalwayswins.”

Somy was last seen on the silver-screen in the Jeetendra-Om Puri starrer thriller Chupp.

