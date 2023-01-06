Somy Ali Makes Fresh Allegations Against Salman Khan, Accuses Him of Banning Her Show ‘Fight or Flight’ – Watch

Somy Ali Makes Fresh Allegations Against Salman Khan, Accuses Him of Banning Her Show 'Fight or Flight' - Watch

Somy Ali Accuses Salman Khan of Banning Her Show: Somy Ali recently made fresh allegations against Salman Khan of banning her show Fight of Flight on Discovery Plus. She shared a video of herself where she spoke about being a victim of sexual abuse as a minor and being raped by a senior in high school at US. Somy also accused Salman of ‘physical and sexual abuse’ and demanded a public apology from him. The actor revealed that her NGO has been working to help victims of physical and sexual abuse in India, including men, women and children. She also stated that her not-for-profit organization ‘No More Tears’ also works for the LGBTQ community. Somy said that her show used to showcase the work done by her NGO, which has been allegedly banned because of Salman Khan.

Somy says in the viral video, “My Khan has provoked me by banning my show on Discovery Plus, which was ‘Fight of Flight’ which enabled us to rescue victims from India. 82% victims we rescued were Indian women. 90% of our dons are Indian men and women. Mr Salman Khan has hindered this process by approaching Discovery Plus and banning our show in India. This is why after 20 years it took me courage to speak up to save lives of Indian men, women, children and members of LGBTQ community. He took this away from us and that is why I spoke up. Other than that I have not been speaking up against him, for him or about him. I was not saying anything. I had ended my relationship and that was the end of that. I want you guys to please educate yourself of PTSD and why it takes long for women to speak up about it….”

She further adds, “What I want from Mr Salman Khan is to confess what he did to me and put me through verbal, sexual and physical abuse. And I want a public apology which a narcissistic individual would probably never do. I want him to unban my show and I want India to watch what ‘No More Tears’ does. I have given my 15 years of my life in working over 40,000 men women, children and members of LGBTQ community. I want Mr. Khan to look himself in the mirror and ask how you can say that you never hit me. How can you live with that, knowing you have done these things and blatantly denying them? And then have the audacity to ban my show. I hope that you find grace in yourself to confess publicly what you have done.”

Somy was last seen on the silver-screen in the Jeetendra-Om Puri starrer thriller Chupp.’

