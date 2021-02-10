“How evanescent those loves and friendships seem at this distance in time…We move on, make new attachments. We grow old. But sometimes, we hanker for old friendships, the old loves,” Ruskin Bond writes in his book Delhi Not Far. Looks like Bond was so right when it comes to Somy Ali. Remember Somy Ali? 30 years ago, when she entered Bollywood and Mumbai, she was the talk of the town due to her rumoured affair with Salman Khan – a young star who was a heartthrob by then. Some two decades later, Somy Ali has come out with a long-kept open secret – her love for Salman Khan. In an interview with Bombay Times, Somy Ali has revealed, “I kept pleading [to mother] that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan.” Ali’s admission comes thirty years later, coincidentally this is Valentine’s Week. Also Read - Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Apologises For 'Mistakenly' Giving Fake Affidavit

Pakistan-born actor Somy Ali had a brief career in Bollywood. The diva, currently based in Miami, opens up on her love interest and how she never felt like she could fit in the world of acting. There is an interesting story of Somy Ali that she recently revealed, – she wanted to marry Salman Khan! While speaking to Bombay Times, Somy spilled the beans that she had a big crush on SK. After watching Maine Pyar Kiya in 1991, all she wanted was to marry Salman. “It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan. That night, I had a dream that I have to go marry Salman because he is going to be my saviour. Since she wouldn’t relent, I called my dad. Of course, I didn’t tell him why I wanted to visit India”, the actor told the portal. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Asked to Show Her Panties, And Get a 'B**b Job' Done - Unfinished Reveals All

“I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them. I also told him that my biggest dream is to see the Taj Mahal, which I must admit, I haven’t seen to this day (laughs!). I was born in Pakistan and had lived there for a few years before I move to Miami, so I spent a week there, and then landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this “struggling actor”, who was staying at a plush hotel”, she joked. Also Read - Old is Gold! Salman Khan Shares 33-Year-Old Video to Wish Best Friend Sadiq on His Anniversary, Gives Hilarious Advice to ‘Run Away’

Somy Ali revealed her initial days: “I was every director’s nightmare and refused to go for rehearsals. I was different from others. I was too Americanised and too much of a tomboy. I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career, and my only goal, which sounds preposterous at this age, was that I have to marry Salman.”

Not just this, Somy also revealed her traumatic story from her childhood when she was sexually abused. “I grew up in a home in Pakistan, where I witnessed domestic violence. I have no qualms about admitting that a house help sexually abused me from the age of five to nine. Then, when I moved to the US at 11, I was a victim of rape, and later, domestic violence, too. For me, it was like taking all the bad that I had endured and building something good out of it, in the form of this organisation. See, you can be sorry for yourself, or make sure that whatever happened to you doesn’t happen to others.”

The actress has been a part of films such as Anth (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Aao Pyaar Karein (1994), Andolan (1995) and Chupp (1997).

Somy Ali is now an activist, working for women’s rights, victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She started her NGO, No More Tears, to rescue women from domestic abuse. Some 30 years later, Salman Khan has earned a reputation of Bollywood’s Robin Hood Khan. Friends to many, Salman Khan is known for giving helping-hand to several upcoming actors and artists. I am refraining from listing his fan following and appeal among youth.

Salman Khan has however not reacted to Somy Ali’s revelations so far. But for now, we are leaving you with Ruskin Bond’s quote: “Sometimes I wish I was young again. Or that I could travel back in time and pick up the threads. Absent so long, I may have stopped loving you, friends; but I will never stop loving the Day I loved you.”

Will Salman Khan pick up the thread?