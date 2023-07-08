Home

Did Somy Ali take a dig at Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai in her cryptic post about facing torture and abuse from a 'huge star'? - Read on.

Did Somy Ali Take a Dig at Salman Khan in Cryptic Post?: Somy Ali acted alongside the biggest actors of Bollywood in the 90s. After her brief stint in Hindi cinema, the actress moved abroad and later started working for humanitarian causes. Somy has been associated with philanthropic works linked to women and LGBTQI + community. She has also been bravely spoken up about her abusive relationships in videos and posts. The actress has once again shared a long note about her former ex and mentioned Salman Khan, Jiah Khan, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein in hashtags. She also alleged about being forced to take down her posts where she made revelations against a ‘huge star.’

CHECK OUT SOMY ALI’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

SOMY ALI CLAIMS A HUGE STAR TORTURED AND ABUSED HER

Somy took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “I will be told to take down posts. I will be questioned of my sanity. I will be gossiped about having a drinking problem (the irony) yet i will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation, & every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser’s a huge star and you are friends with him. He can make or break your career. You believed your friends would take a stand for you and knew everything because you told them and they witnessed it many a times.”

SOMY ALI ALLEGES THAT HER ABUSER IS KNOWN AS A ‘GOOD HUMAN BEING’

The actress turned activist also slammed the trolls and stated that, “Might I add a very good human being and he’s stated that this abuser is a very “pyara insaan” remember i am quoting an actor whom I have the utmost respect for, but I also know why he’s in a bind. Point in caes here.You will never shut me up and this too will have an ending, a horror movie with a vey happy ending. And before you troll pitiful souls start shooting your profanities my way, just no that I do not read them and don’t have time for it. You did not have lo live my life.You were not behind those closed doors and you have the audacity to claim to know my life, my incidents and all that I endured. What I experienced be it good or bad, you don’t know it. You are mere speculating and being cruel to a human being who has done nothing to you. Give this some thought please, not just for me, but to many other individuals being bullied online. Let’s put an end to this please. It has to stop.”

Somy concluded her post as she wrote, “#believe #freedomofspeech #mytruth #salmankhan #somyali #iwillnotstoprltellingmytruth #harveyweinstein #cosby #subhahghai #jiahkhan #cowardiceorcourage #donygiveuponyourdreams #truthalwayscomesout #somyali.” For the unversed, the actress was rumoured to be dating the Bigg Boss OTT 2 host. She had previously made several allegations against Salman in her Instagram posts which she deleted later.

Somy was last seen on the silver-screen in the Jeetendra-Om Puri starrer thriller Chupp.’

For more updates on Somy Ali, check out this space at India.com.

For more updates on Somy Ali, check out this space at India.com.

