Mumbai: TV actor Somya Seth, who was seen in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, has recently spoken about suicidal thoughts she was going through during her pregnancy. She was in the news 2-years-ago when she shared a screenshot of a website that helps the users find the past record of a person they are connected with. The post was related to her husband's record and their divorce. The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actor has been living in the US and gave birth to a son Ayden who is today 5-year-old. While speaking to news portal TOI, Somya Seth revealed when she was pregnant, she thought to kill herself.

Somya Seth’s shocking revelation

Somya said: "That was in 2017, right before Ayden was born, I was married and pregnant and trying to figure out ways to commit suicide until my parents came to Virginia. They tried to help me and brought me back from the brink. I remember this one time when I was standing in front of the mirror, unable to recognize my own self. I was completely bruised. I didn't eat for several days even though I was pregnant. I couldn't dare to look at the mirror for a few days and when I finally did, I just wanted to end my life. However, I was pregnant. And that's when I felt that if I die my child would not know how much I love him/her. He would have to live without a mother for the rest of his life. I could kill myself but could never think of harming my own child. So yes, that's how my son Ayden saved my life."

Somya Seth’s son Ayden

Somya Seth shifted to the US a long time ago and got divorced in June 2019. She shares joint custody of the son with her ex-husband Arun Kumar and gets to meet Ayden every other week. “We do simple things like sleeping on our deck under the sun, screaming on top of our voices in the woods, just petting Maggi, our dog, or cooking food, playing and sometimes making trips to the zoo. But majorly due to Covid, we are home. Ayden and his friends love painting, cycling and singing songs,” she said.

Somya Seth’s professional life

Somya made her acting debut with the lead female role in the television series Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal on Star Plus and played Kaurwaki in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. She subsequently featured in V The Serial on Channel V and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat on Sony TV.