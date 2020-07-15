Singer Sona Mohapatra has delivered a message against pre-conceived notions about celebrities being expected to have a skinny body, saying she is proud of her body the way it is. “My relationship with my body is a love-love relationship. It’s a hard earned evolution and one that I am proud of. I have aspired for fitness which is a given for a live performer who exerts like an athlete on a concert stage for 3 hours in a stretch but can never be shamed or worried about not fitting into the sample sizes, free designer wear that caters to a certain skinny body type!” Sona wrote on her verified Instagram account on Wednesday. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Slams Salman Khan For Urging His Fans to Support Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family And Fans

This is not the first time the singer is being vocal on this topic. In January, Sona had posted photographs of herself where she can be seen posing in a monokini.

"I deem my body to be the best. It's strong, can swim for miles without tiring to start with. Also my beautiful body jumps on stage for 3 hours nonstop while keeping complex songs and conversations going and keeps pace with my 24/7 ticking mind. I cannot be more grateful for it. I cannot celebrate it enough!" the singer had shared on Instagram.

(With inputs from IANS)