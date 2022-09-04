Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra slammed a reporter and a news outlet on Sunday for providing music composer Anu Malik with a platform. She called Malik a ‘known serial sexual harasser, molester, and of course plagiarism ka monarch,’ in her social media post. The ‘Ambarsariya‘ singer has previously claimed that Anu had harassed her sexually when she was just starting out in the music industry.Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Roasts Jacqueline Fernandez' Fans: 'Dear JF Digital Chelas...'

Sona took to her Twitter handle and demanded an answer from the journalist who interviewed the music composer. She tweeted, "Just cus he be proclaiming 'Krishna' Bhakti doesn't wash away his sins. Also, giving a platform to a known serial sexual harasser, molester & of course plagiarism ka monarch makes you, what? Clickbait (sic)."

Sona Mohapatra Slams Journalist

Mr @rohanduaT02 ,

Just cus he be proclaiming ‘Krishna’ Bhakti doesn’t wash away his sins. Also, giving a platform to a known serial sexual harasser, molester & of course plagiarism ka monarch makes you, what? Clickbait 👑. #AnuMalik @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/KI9uy6qgpt pic.twitter.com/ZBNyNeFIBP — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 4, 2022

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sona revealed that Anu Malik made a filthy remark when she met him for the first time. He then began calling her at weird times, frequently late at night and to chat about strange things and thus she stopped answering Anu Malik’s calls.

For the unversed, vocalists Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin also accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment in the same year. He resigned from his position as a judge for the reality series Indian Idol in 2019 as a result of the accusations.

