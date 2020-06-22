Actor Salman Khan recently urged his fans to support the fan and family of Sushant Singh Rajput as there was a conflict between both the fan communities after blaming Salman for being one of the reasons for Sushant’s depression. Salman had tweeted, “A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans n not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Death: After Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan Calls Out 'Idle Minds' For Spreading Hatred

Salman Khan fans supported him, however, there was someone who mocked his tweet and slammed him. Singer Sona Mohapatra criticised the superstar for tweeting, she said it's a PR move and wrote, "A 'large hearted' PR move from the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity!👇🏾Of course he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate & bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak everytime he screwed up."

There were many users who appreciated Sona Mohapatra for speaking up. On of the users wrote, "We need more people like you to speak up. Sona, u are a Role Model for many girls who gets intimidated by people like this So Called Garibon ka Masiha."

Another user wrote, “He does have the audacity to come and speak- as he considers himself “God” of #Bollywood and his fan army has the all the guts to bully people who questions him for his deeds. This #SalmankhanGang and the so called #BollywoodMAFIA should be boycotted”.

Mumbai Police confirmed Sushant’s death by hanging himself and stated that the actor’s death was caused by asphyxia (suffocation), which was caused due to hanging. The reports state that he was suffering from clinical depression and has not seven films in six months. Many have alleged that the actor was being isolated by Bollywood’s influential people.

The Mumbai Police has interrogated 14 people including Rhea Chakroborty, Mahesh Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, his father among others.