Sona Mohapatra Takes Jibe Against Rahul Gandhi For ‘Demeaning’ Remark Against Aishwarya Rai

Through a series of tweets, Ms. Mohapatra stood up for Aishwarya Rai, addressing what she interpreted as derogatory remarks, while also condemning the exploitation of women by politicians for political purposes.

Sona Mohapatra takes a jibe against politician Rahul Gandhi

Famous singer Sona Mohapatra took a jibe against Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai during the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last month. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) where the singer shared a series of tweets defending Aishwarya Rai, what she saw as disparaging remarks and denouncing the exploitation of women by politicians for political advantage.

What was the matter?

Recently, during a a public rally, ‘The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Rahul took a jibe against the ruling government, BJP over the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The Congress leader remarked that the grand ceremony, attended by billionaires and Bollywood celebrities, notably lacked representation from OBCs and Dalits, who make up 73 per cent of the country’s population.

“Did you see the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

In retaliation, BJP took to X and shared a collage of speeches of Rahul Gandhi where the 53-year-old can be heard mentioning the Bollywood actor. In one of the speeches, Rahul Gandhi can be seen saying, “Television channels only show Aishwarya Rai dancing. They don’t show anything about the poor people.”

Expressing anger over Rahul’s comment, the singer Sona Mohapatra questioned the politician about the need for such remarks in an already sexist landscape. Taking to X, Sona wrote, “What’s with politicians demeaning women in their speeches to get some brownie points in a sexist landscape? Dear Rahul Gandhi, sure someone has demeaned your own mother (Sonia Gandhi), and sister (Priyanka Gandhi) similarly in the past, and irrespective you ought to know better. Also, Aishwarya Rai dances beautifully.”

Prime Minister Modi presided over the grand inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple, which was graced by the presence of numerous celebrities. I did not see a farmer there. Not one labourer was seen, and not one small shopkeeper was seen. But all the billionaires were seen, and there they were giving long speeches to the media,” Rahul Gandhi said.

