Home

Entertainment

Sona Mohapatra vs Shehnaaz Gill: What’s The Whole Matter And Why is Internet Going Crazy About it?

Sona Mohapatra vs Shehnaaz Gill: What’s The Whole Matter And Why is Internet Going Crazy About it?

Sona Mohapatra and Shehnaaz Gill seem to be at loggerheads on social media after the former tweeted to question Shehnaaz's claim to fame. Here's what the entire matter is and why it has been blown out of proportion.

Sona Mohapatra vs Shehnaaz Gill What's The Whole Matter And Why is Internet Going Crazy About it

Sona Mohapatra vs Shehnaaz Gill: It all started two days back when the news of Shehnaaz Gill stopping her performance mid-way went viral. The actor and singer was performing on the stage of Lokmat Awards 2023 when she decided to stop out of respect for Azaan. The news was picked by the media and the actor’s fans made sure she received all the adulation for her gesture on social media with trends and hashtags in her name. The next day, singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted to question Shehnaaz’s claim to fame. She also questioned her friendship with tainted director Sajid Khan.

SONA MOHAPATRA TAUNTS SHEHNAAZ GILL FOR SUPPORTING SAJID KHAN

In her popular tweet, the independent singer questioned all those who wrote about Shehnaaz showing a gesture of ‘respect’ but not understanding the pain of the women who accused Sajid of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. Her first tweet read, “all the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused s*x offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo (sic).”

You may like to read

SONA MOHAPATRA OBJECTS TO SHEHNAAZ GILL SUPPORTING #METOO ACCUSED SAJID KHAN

Later, when those supporting Shehnaaz came after her on social media, Sona called everyone out on Facebook and wrote a long note. She said Shehnaaz’s gestures show disrespect to all those voices who dared to speak out against a popular director. Calling Sajid Khan a ‘star serial pervert’, Sona wrote on Facebook: “Reality tv starlet ‘stopped her performance’ on Lokmat awards as a mark of respect to Azaan .. was paying twitter to trend her large secular heartedness .. so I reminded her of how & why she lacked any respect for the victims of ‘star serial pervert’ Sajjid Khan when she was putting up support videos to whitewash /normalise him while entering big boss … ‘respect’ should be generous no ? No respect for sisterhood clearly .. & now the paid bot armies are swarming to put me in my place, media is referring to them as ‘fans’… (sic).”

SONA MOHAPATRA CALLS SALMAN KHAN ‘MISOGYNY KA SARTAAJ’

Another part of her post mentioned Salman Khan who offered Shehnaaz a role in his upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘. Labelling Salman a ‘misogynist’, the popular singer wrote, “also she is doing Sajjid pervert Khan & misogyny ka sartaaj Salman Khan’s next 2 movies, so yes well rewarded with goodies.. also so the fight for fairness for womanhood gets a setback .. just another day. Because women like her & Jaqueline decide money, roles & gifts are better choices (sic).”

She concluded her long post by writing: “Here’s to the men & women who see through this shit & support & fight the good fight. (P.S no surprises, young starlet was rewarded with the award in the award show where she performed. Quid Pro Quo) Happy Woman’s Day in advance (sic).”

SONA MOHAPATRA’S NEW TWEET AGAINST SHEHNAAZ GILL

Now again on Wednesday, Sona made another tweet. This time, she didn’t take Shehnaaz’s name but it was not difficult to make out whom she was talking about in her post. The singer said, “Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, or profession. ‘Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR, SM’, not success (sic).”

Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR,SM’,not success. 🤟🏾🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 28, 2023

Sona refrained from taking Shehnaaz’s name in the post but it didn’t take long for social media users to understand subtle hints. While Shehnaaz’s fans have been all after Sona’s life after her first tweet, the actor herself hasn’t addressed the issue yet.

What do you think of this entire battle of morality and people’s stands against misogyny?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.