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Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal take funny jibe at Melody after PM Modi gifts toffees to Giorgia Meloni, watch viral video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal take funny jibe at Melody after PM Modi gifts toffees to Giorgia Meloni, watch viral video

Amidst the Melody trend, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal brought his signature humour to the viral meme, and the couple’s fun take on it is now winning hearts online. Watch the video.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal (PC-Instagram)

The “Melody” meme has taken social media by storm, and Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are the latest celebrities to join the trend. Known for his playful banter with Sonakshi, Zaheer brought his signature humour to the viral meme, and the couple’s fun take on it is now winning hearts online. Their video has quickly gone viral, with fans showering the duo with love and praise. Yesterday, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared this funny clip in a joint post just ahead of the release of their upcoming film, System. In the video, Zaheer Iqbal is seen asking Sonakshi Sinha if she knows how much he truly loves her. Sonakshi replies in the negative, after which Zaheer Iqbal’s next action wins everyone’s hearts.

In a joint Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the couple posted a light-hearted reel that quickly gained traction online. In the video, Sonakshi Sinha asks Zaheer Iqbal, “What do you wanna ask?” To this, he replies, “You know exactly how much I love you.” Sonakshi then teasingly says, “No, I don’t.” Moments later, Zaheer pulls out a Melody toffee and says, “Melody khao, khud jaan jao” (“Have a Melody and find out yourself”).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Also Read: ‘Only 90s kids know real taste, Gen Z won’t relate’: Modi-Meloni’s Melody moment turns millennials nostalgic

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As soon as the video surfaced, social media users made it go viral. Within hours, the reel received thousands of likes and comments. Fans praised the couple’s comedic timing and said that instead of simply copying a viral trend, the two added their own unique twist, which resonated with people. One user wrote, “Zaheer never fails to be Zaheer,” while another commented, “Sona, your expressions at the end always get me, and Zaheer toh hai hi pareshan karne…” Other comments read, “Melody is trending now,” “You both are sooo cute, full of entertainment,” and “You will never be bored for sure… Full-on entertainment in your house at no cost.”

Also Read: ‘Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai!’ PM Modi’s sweetest gesture for Giorgia Meloni wins heart, Netizens say ‘Rs 50 mein…’

The viral Melody trend began when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of Melody toffees, prompting social media users to declare that the viral “Melodi” nickname for the two leaders had now become official.

In a video shared by Meloni on X, the two leaders are seen holding up the toffee packet together. “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee,” Meloni says in the clip, before PM Modi reveals the name – Melody.

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