Mumbai: Recently, a photograph purporting to show actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha privately marrying went viral. However, netizens quickly pointed out that the photo was definitely fake and that it had been highly photoshopped. Now, Sinha has reacted to the image by leaving a remark on the Instagram account that uploaded it. The Rowdy Rathore fame mocked the entire scenario, calling those who believed the photo was ‘stupid.’Also Read - Salman Khan to Showcase His Art in First-Ever Solo Show in India

Sonakshi Sinha responded to the post, “Are you so dumb that you can’t tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?????” She also added laughing emojis with her comment and expressed her amusement. While netizens were split on whether or not she should’ve responded to these posts. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Married To Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Pic

Check Sonakshi Sinha’s comment on the viral pic:

In the picture, Salman appeared to be putting a ring on Sonakshi’s finger. Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame is dressed in a beige jacket over a white shirt, while Sonakshi Sinha is wearing a red saree with heavy jewellery and vermillion in her hair as if she were a bride. However, upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that the picture is Photoshopped.

Take a look at the post:

Various accounts with various claims circulated the image widely on social media. Some claimed the wedding took place in Dubai, while others claimed it took place in Mumbai under the radar. The photograph, however, is a fake.

The two collaborated in the Dabangg film series. Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with Bhaijaan in the 2010 film Dabangg and went on to feature in both of its sequels. The film worked well at the box office.

