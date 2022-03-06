Sonakshi Sinha Lands in Legal Trouble: Actor Sonakshi Sinha is said to be in legal trouble after a non-bailable order was issued in a fraud case against her. The actor has been accused of failing to show up for a Rs 37 lakh event in Delhi for which she had charged.Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence on Her Photoshopped Marriage Picture With Salman Khan

According to a news report, event organiser Pramod Sharma, a resident of Moradabad’s Katghar police station area, had arranged an event to which Sonakshi had been invited as the chief guest. However, the ‘Dabangg‘ fame did not show up for the event, prompting the event organiser to request a refund. Her manager is said to have refused to pay the event organiser money. A fraud case was filed when the victim did not get the money despite calling Sonakshi Sinha multiple times. Also Read - Bhuj-The Pride of India Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Sonakshi was said to have travelled to Moradabad to give her statement in this matter. However, the court has now issued a warrant against the Bollywood star in the fraud case due to her continued absence. Also Read - This Independence Day, 15 Legends Including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan Come Together For Patriotic Song 'Hum Hindustani' | See Poster

Sonakshi recently returned from the Da-Bangg tour with Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, and others. In the meantime, she will next be seen in the film ‘Double XL,’ which also stars Huma Qureshi. She also has the film ‘Kakuda,’ which she co-wrote with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Watch this space for more updates!