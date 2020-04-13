Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha slammed Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri soon after the director shared a photo of Sonakshi Sinha standing outside a studio in Mumbai and wrote, “Who shoots in such times?” Soon after the director tweeted, Sonakshi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to clear the air on the matter and revealed that the photo is from last year when she shooting for Farah Khan’s chat show, Backbenchers. She lashed out at Vivek saying that being from the industry, he should know better than to level such allegations against her. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 11, 2020: Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Taking Jibe at Sonakshi Sinha, Says 'What Qualifies Him to be Expert on Ramayan'

“Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah… those were the days!” she wrote.

U haven’t tagged who ur taking a dig at,nor did u mention source of the picture.Nor hv u replied or clarified to anyone attacking me after ur statement.Rule no.1 of taking a dig – dont post someone else’s picture 2 take a dig at someone else,be specific.Thank u & goodbye 👋🏼 https://t.co/x9yN1IrceZ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Sonakshi also tagged Mumbai Police and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Twitter handles seeking for help She asked that how should she stop people from spreading fake news and rumours. “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting – ME,” she wrote.

Vivek replied to Sonakshi’s tweet and said that he was not blaming Sonakshi or putting allegations against her but was condemning the tabloid for “insensitive journalism”. He wrote, “The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression. As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism.”