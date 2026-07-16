Sonakshi Sinha speaks out in support of Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Main koi anti-national nahi’ – Watch video

Sonakshi Sinha appealed to the authorities to engage in talks with Sonam Wangchuk, saying, “Why is nobody listening. Nobody cares. Nobody is open for a dialogue." - Watch the full video.

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Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Wangchuk

Sonakshi Sinha has come out in support of Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. Sharing an emotional video on social media, the actress urged the government to hold a dialogue with Wangchuk, saying she could no longer remain silent.

In the video, Sonakshi expressed concern over Wangchuk’s health and said, “I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won.”

Referring to his 18th day of fasting, she said, “He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything. For whom is he doing this? He is doing this for the future of children who lost their lives. He is fighting a system which is not working properly. I know this. You know this. We all know this.”

Questioning the silence around the issue, Sonakshi added, “A lot many people are still silent. I can’t stay silent. Whatever will happen, let it happen. No problem. I can’t remain silent.”

She also appealed to the authorities to engage in talks with Wangchuk, saying, “Why is nobody listening. Nobody cares. Nobody is open for a dialogue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)



Explaining why she decided to speak publicly, the actress said, “Main koi anti-national nahi hu.”

Sonakshi joins a growing list of film personalities who have voiced support for Wangchuk. Earlier, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol and Omi Vaidya had also expressed concern over his health and backed his protest.

Zeenat Aman had written, “My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike. I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk ‘…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.’ And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied ‘Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.’”

Actor Omi Vaidya also urged people to learn more about Wangchuk’s work and the issues behind his protest while expressing concern for his health.