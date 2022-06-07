Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal relationship official: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines for their rumored relationship from quite sometime now. And now Zaheer has made it official with the Dabangg actress . Zaheer who made his debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s production movie ‘Notebook’ seemingly confirmed his relationship with Sonakshi through the latest social media post. Zaheer took to his Instagram handle to share a belated birthday post for Sonakshi Sinha where he has confessed his love for her.Also Read - Who is Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha’s Rumoured Boyfriend

In the video, Zaheer and Sonakshi can be seen goofing around on a flight. He captioned the video: 'Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here's to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s – This video sums up the entire time we've known each other.'



Soon as he shared the post, their fans and industry friends like Tara Sutaria, Rohan Shrestha, Varun Sharma and others dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Responding to the post, Sonakshi wrote, “Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu … now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu”

Who is Zaheer Iqbal?

Zaheer Iqbal made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Salman Khan’s production film ‘Notebook’, he was paired opposite Pranutan Bahal (granddaughter of late legendary actress Nutan) in the film. The actor is son of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s childhood friend Iqbal Ratansi, a businessman by profession. Zaheer’s sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist in Bollywood.

Sonakshi-Zaheer to get married this year!

If reports are to be believed then the new couple in town Sonakshi-Zaheer will be getting married this year. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same as yet.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been linked up with each other for several years. The two often engage in social media PDA with each other. On the work front the duo is now set to be seen together Double XL that also stars Huma Qureshi in a lead role. It is set for release this year and is directed by Satram Ramani.